Running the Walls - Fethard Road Race

Thursday evening, May 25, was a great occasion in Fethard with the annual running of the Walls of Fethard road race. As the assembled gathering of runners sped in by Kerry Street, after starting out on the foothills of Market Hill under the eye of starter, Billy O’Dwyer, the scene was a picture to behold with the colour, athletic agility and speed as they passed by the rather large crowd gathered at the Cross and up along Main Street. The race then left town by the Killenaule Road, turned left at Ballybough, and finished at the North Gate on the Rocklow Road.

On the night many new friends were made with promises of returning next year.

One great story emerged as the latter placed Master, Joe Lacey of Moyglass, recognised a steward Michael Healy, and stopped for a chat with his school mate from over forty years earlier. Joe was home after competing in the Malaysia marathon last week. Also taking part were a pair of ardent runners from Canada, Evelyn (Fogarty) and her husband Tony Flynn.

Before the prizes were presented at the community hall, a minute’s silence was held in memory of forgotten friends that had passed away during the year. Our thanks to local Garda Shane O’Neill, Richie Cummins, Red Cross; all our faithful stewards and catering staff; and of course our loyal sponsors for their help and support

Results of Walls of Fethard run on May 25

Senior Men: 1st William Stephens (Coolquill), 2nd Liam Shanahan (Thurles Crokes), 3rd John McCormack (Dundrum). Over 40, 1st Pat Cormack (Ballynonty); Over 45, 1st Jim Hally (Dundrum); Over 50, 1st Cornelius McFadden (Clonmel); Over 55, 1st Bernard Feery (Fethard); Over 60, 1st Ned O'Brien (Clonmel); Over 65, 1st Eamon Crowley (Clonmel); and Over 70, 1st Myles McHugh (Clonmel). Junior Men: 1st Jake Ferry (Fethard).

Senior Ladies: 1st Claire Annan (Clonmel), 2nd Carmel Fitzgibbon (Thurles Crokes), 3rd Madeline Loughnane (Thurles Crokes); Over 35, 1st Mary Molloy (Carrick); Over 40, 1st Marian Flaherty (Clonmel); 0/45, 1st Siobhan McHugh (Clonmel); Over 50, 1st Anna Byrne (Clonmel); Over 55, 1st Olive Heffernan (Cahir); and Over 60, 1st Hilary Collins (Coolquill).