Tipperary garden designer wins Bloom silver medal

Tipperary garden designer Tom Grey, has won a Silver Medal for his dementia-friendly show garden at the prestigious Bloom flower and food festival which begins in the Phoenix Park, Dublin today (Thursday).

Tom is originally from Nenagh, a Research Fellow at TrinityHaus, Trinity College Dublin.

Dementia can bring difficulties with short-term memory, comprehension, orientation, spatial awareness, visual perception and mobility. These difficulties are gently accommodated in the ‘Bloom Dementia-Friendly Garden’, where the clever use of layout, colour, planting and customised garden fittings create an attractive, safe and therapeutic outdoor space. It is designed to tap into a person’s retained skills, abilities, interests and memories.

Plants from the person’s youth – here daisies, lupins, lavender and dianthus – trigger memories. Scented flowers, flowing water and birdsong stimulate the senses. Zoning and colours provide visual cues, helping with orientation. The raised planter, mini glasshouse, tool shed and vertical planter give easy access to gardening.

It was designed with one couple in mind – Pauline and Andrew. The stone wall and wild flowers remind Pauline of her childhood and the water feature reminds Andrew of the stream near his childhood home.

Tom Grey has an architectural background and has undertaken many age-friendly and dementia-friendly design projects. For this project he has teamed up with Clive Jones of landscape company, Newtown Saunders Ltd and Sinead Grennan of Sonas apc, an award-winning dementia training organisation.

Also celebrating today is Mary Dillon from Roscrea who was awarded a Gold Medal for her Floral Art Competition Entry ‘Fading Papaver Orientale’ and a Silver Medal for her ‘Tulipa Rococo’ entry.

Bord Bia announced the details of all award winners (included in the notes to editors) as the gates opened this morning on the annual five-day event, which runs until Monday, June 5th.

The judging panel for Bloom 2017 comprised of 14 Irish and international horticultural experts, who awarded more than 100 awards to show garden designers, amateur postcard garden designers; nurseries and floral artists including 28 Gold, 18 Silver Gilt, 21 Silver and 21 Bronze medals.

Opening Day at Bloom 2017

Bloom patron and President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins officially opened Bloom today. In addition to visiting the 22 show gardens, 13 postcard gardens and 110 food and drink exhibitors, visitors to today’s event can also attend a host of live talks, cookery demonstrations and debates.

