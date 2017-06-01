€6,500 paid for Tipperary All Ireland medal collection

The collection of All Ireland and club GAA medals won by a star Tipperary hurler of the 1950s was sold for €6,500 this week!

Ned Ryan played hurling with Borris-Ileigh in the 1950s and was a member of the Tipperary senior inter-county team that won the Munster Senior Hurling Championship and the All-Ireland in 1950 and 1951. He started both All-Ireland finals in the half forward line, and scored a goal in the 1951 All Ireland final against Wexford.

On Tuesday (May 30) Ned’s medal collection went under the hammer with Fonsie Mealy Auctions, at a Dublin sale. With an estimated price of €4,000 to €6,000 the medals soared over that lower estimate and were sold for a final price of €6,500.

The collection includes – 1950 and 1951 All-Ireland Medals; 1950 and 1951 Munster Senior Title medals; National Hurling League 1949 / 50 and 1951 / 52 League Title medals . Club Medals won with Borrisoleigh and more.

Bloody Sunday

Also on the auction list this week were several other items of interest to Tipperary GAA supporters.

An official match ticket for the Tipperary v Dublin football match in November 1920, which came to be known as ‘Bloody Sunday# sold for €1,000. This also sold higher than its pre-sale estimate of €600 to €700.

Match Programmes

A match programme for the Kilkenny v Tipperary All Ireland Final in 1950 - a hard fought contest when Tipperary beat the Cats 1-9 to 1-8 in front of a crowd of 67,629 – sold for €140. (Estimate €80 - €120).

The match programme for Tipperary’s 15th All Ireland win, in 1949 v Laois, sold well over its pre-sale estimate of €100 to €150 when the hammer fell on €300. That day Tipperary won with a handsome score line of 3-11 to 0-3.

Photograph

A black and white photograph of The Tipperary Triple Winners from 1930 sold for €120. G.A.A. It includes the Tipperary All-Ireland Hurling Championship Winners, 1930, including Seniors, Juniors and Minors.

Below: Match programme for the Tipp v Laois All Ireland in 1949