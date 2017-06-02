Tipperary blogger nominated for Best Beauty Blog awards

A young lady from Cahir has been nominated for a top award for her nline blog – It’s all about M.E.

Caoimhe Hickey has written for The Nationalist in the past but her main focus is her beauty and fashion blog.

That blog has now been nominated in the “Best Newcomer Blog” category in the Irish Beauty Blog Awards 2017.

There are over 40 other bloggers in the category so the competition is extremely stiff.

" I honestly cannot sum up how honoured I am to see the name of my blog alongside some extremly well known/successful bloggers,” Caoimhe said on her nomination.

“It would mean so much to me to make the shortlist but I honestly feel like I have already achieved something by just making the longest. Winning would be a bonus,” she added.

There are more than 40 other bloggers in "The Best Newcomer" category so she needs your help to get to onto the shortlist of only 5 blogs.

To vote for Caoimhe –

1- Click the link the following link Beauty Blog Awards - Vote Now

2-Go to the best new comer category (c).

3- Find "Its All About M.E" and click on the little circle on the left hand side.

4- Finally, just simply press submit.

You can vote once a day and on multiple devices.