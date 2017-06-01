Tipperary roads are 'terrible' today - Fire & Rescue Service warning

Two incidents this afternoon (Thursday) have prompted the Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service to issue warning to road users.

“Crews have just returned from an oil spill incident on the Clerihan to Clonmel road and also a small RTC not long after. The roads are terrible at the moment and the potential to lose control of your car should not be under estimated.

“Drive with extreme care today, allow extra stopping distance between you and the vehicle in front, leave on your journey earlier than normal and do not take your eyes off the road for any reason.

“Stay safe.”

It may be June 1 but ‘winter’ driving tips are always good to remember in wet weather. Click here for our tips.