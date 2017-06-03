Tipperary conference puts focus on challenges of transport and business

Delegates from around the country and the UK attended the National Sustainable Transport & Business Conference which took place in LIT, Thurles.

Potential opportunities for businesses together with Case Studies which showcased the successful implementation of Sustainable Business and Transport initiatives were presented at the conference.

The event was hosted by Tipperary Green Business Network in conjunction with the Tipperary Energy Agency and the EPA Green Business Programme.

The conference was opened by the County Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose and the opening session was facilitated by Sean Keating, Director of Services, Tipperary Co. Council.

Laura Behan, Head of Climate Change Unit, Department of Transport, Tourism & Sport gave the keynote address speaking on Climate Change & the Transport Sector. Paul Kenny, CEO, Tipperary Energy Agency, outlined Tipperary’s Sustainable Energy Action Plan 2017-2020 and what’s in it for business.

Other speakers on the day included Rodger O’Connor, Gas Network Ireland, Dave Fitzgerald Dairygold, Lis O’Brien & Ailbe Burke, LIT, James Hogan, GreenBusiness, Conor Molloy AEMS ECOFleet, Ian McDonnell, Alternative Fleet Ltd., Raoul Empey, SEAI, Anne Murphy, IBEC, Thomas Ryan, IFA, Andrew Aveyard, Future Renewables ECO Plc, and Barry O’Donovan ABP Group. Case studies from business and sectoral leaders were presented on the benefits of sustainable transport initiatives and more sustainable business practices.

An exhibition area showcased sustainable transport and business solution providers, research and innovation initiatives, sustainable energy technologies and more. Speaking after the event Rodger O’Connor of Gas Networks Ireland said that it was “a very valuable event, particularly so given that the challenges of transport and business are so closely related”

​ Pictured above at the event were – Margaret Murphy, Southern Region Waste Management Office, Attracta Lyons, Tipperary Co. Council, Sean O' Farrell, Cloncannon Bio Farm, Mark McConnell, CEO, ECOS, Michael McEniry, CEO, NRGE, Siobhan Ambrose, County Cathaoirleach, Tipperary Co. Council, Laura Behan, Dept. of Transport, Paul Kenny, CEO, Tipperary Energy Agency.