Date change for candlelit vigil for missing Clonmel woman

The date of the planned candlelit vigil for missing Clonmel woman Bridget Madigan outside Clonmel Garda Station has been changed from tonight (Friday) to Sunday, June 4 between 9pm and 10pm.

Family and friends of Bridget are organising the vigil in the hope of jogging people's memories about her last movements. The last two confirmed sightings of Bridget were on February 8 last year on the Western Road, Clonmel and on O'Connell Street, Clonmel.

All are welcome to attend the vigil.