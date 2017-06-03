Severe weather warning issued for Tipperary

It may only be a few days since Tipperary was basking in sunshine but a severe weather warning has been issued for this weekend.

Met Eireann has issued a weather advisory for Tipperary to take effect at noon on bank holiday Monday to last until 11pm that night.

Met Eireann say there is a possibility of "heavy rain over Munster."

Bank holiday Monday is traditionally a busy day in the roads so take care if you are travelling!