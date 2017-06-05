Heartbreak at the death of Brave Brig Cronin

Brig Cahill Cronin, the brave young woman who was fighting cancer, has died.

Brig, 29, had been fighting non-hodgkins lymphoma for just over a year. She passed away at St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, on Sunday, surrounded by her heartbroken new husband Davie and her family.

With her health failing, Brig looked beautiful as she married the love of her life Davie in her hospital room just two weeks ago.

Brig, from Butlerswood, Windgap, dedicated herself to Rehabcare, Clonmel for eight years, supporting people with mental health issues and intellectual disabilities. Earlier this year her friends at Rehabcare, along with all her friends and family, decided it was their turn to support her and set up a Go Fund Me page to try raise much needed funds for Brig to travel to the UK for treatment and also to send her to Lourdes, a trip she had hoped to make next in September 2017. Sadly she never got to make this trip.



Brig's death was announced by her heartbroken husband Davie on his Facebook page on Sunday night.

"With the heaviest heart that I write this, the love of my life, my best friend and wife, Brig has passed away... my heart is broke. She was so strong, a fighter and an amazing woman.

Good night my Biddy.....sweet dreams"

Brig will be sadly missed by her loving family, Mari, Pat, Seamus, and Teresa, sisters Enrika, Amii, Leza, Alison and brother James, uncles, nieces and nephew, step-daughters, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at The Bounds, Garryricken, Windgap, tomorrow, Tuesday, June 6, rom 2pm with rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday afternoon to Coolagh Church arriving at 12.50pm for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Private cremation service to follow.

House private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Anne's Cancer Unit, St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin.