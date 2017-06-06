GAA President to make first visit to Clonmel

The President of the GAA Aogan O Fearghail will make his first official visit to Clonmel on June 30th to mark the 40th anniversary celebrations of the South Board GAA centre.

“It will be a great honour to welcome the GAA president to Clonmel on his first official visit to the town and we are very proud that he is coming to celebrate the vision of the people responsible for the establish ment of the centre forty years ago” said Sean Nugent, former county and south board chairman and organiser of the celebrations.

The celebrations to mark the special anniversary started on Monday night with a challenge U 21 game between Tipperary and Cork with William Maher's charges registering a win. .

On this coming Thursday 8th of June at 8 pm, the South Tipperary G.A.A Centre will host a function under the auspices of the South Tipp G.A.A Board to mark the founding of the board on the 8th June 110 years ago in Clonmel. The function will involve a short talk by the author of the South Boards history Micheal O Meara on the history of those early years. Sean Nugent will follow with a talk on the life and times of Martin Brennan from Ballingarry who was the first secretary of the Board.