Clonmel pet owners in for a treat at Maxi Zoo Family Fun Day

Families looking for something fun to do next weekend need look no further than the MaxiZoo pet store in Clonmel where a host of free activities have been arranged for kids, parents and pets of all ages to enjoy.

The fun event takes place at the store in Poppyfields Retail Park on Saturday, 10th June from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and those in attendance can also pick up some great advice and insights from Maxi Zoo’s team of pet experts about how best to care for their pet.

“We are proud to be part of the local community in Clonmel and we have organised a great day out for families to enjoy with a big tent, children’s picnic tables, face painting, carnival games and complimentary candy-floss and popcorn,” explained Alice Cross, Executive Director of Maxi Zoo Ireland.

Children can also get their hands on kids masks, stickers and play many pet related games on the day with a chance to win fun prizes. Maxi Zoo is also offering exclusive discounts on products during the event.

“Our pet experts will also weigh your dog to assess whether it is overweight, underweight or lean and will recommend the right food to benefit not only you dog’s health but also your pocket,” said Alice.

The expert advice available on the day is ideal for pet-parents who want to learn more about what they should be feeding their pet to keep it fit and healthy through the various stages of its life.

Those with an eye on their summer holidays can also learn about how best to prepare for vacations with their pet.

“Pets are part of the family and it is important to prepare for their needs when it comes to taking them with you on summer holidays. A small bit of planning can a long way to making the holiday more enjoyable for everyone,” said Alice.

Pet-parents can also learn more about how best to treat parasites and to protect their pets against lyme disease, fleas and other parasites, including the best treatment for pets before they go on holiday.

Further details about the free family fun event can be found by visiting Maxi Zoo’s Facebook page at: http://www.maxizoo.ie/maxi-zoo-summer-roadshow/