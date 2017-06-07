Tipperary Food Producers enjoy bumper show at Bloom Festival

Tipperary Food Producers had a sell-out show this year at Bloom, Ireland’s largest garden festival, which was staged at the Phoenix Park in Dublin from June 1st-5th.

“We were delighted with the turnout – it was the best year yet” says Con Traas, chairperson of the Tipperary Food Producers.

Bloom, organised by Bord Bia, is an amazing couple of days, with the opportunity to meet new and existing customers.

Everyone has their own take on food. The Tipperary Food Producers network encourages locals to simply consider buying food produced in Tipperary, whether it’s visiting your local baker, butcher, farm shops, cheese monger, retailers and farmers market.

Bord Bia invites the key players from the retail and food service sector to a buyers morning at Bloom and this year the focus was on Brexit and new export markets.

Many of the food producers from Tipperary already export, such as Cooleeney Cheese, whose product can be found in the finest food shops of New York and Dubai.

Con Trass, owner of The Apple Farm said “The Buyers Morning is a fantastic opportunity to meet new contacts and gain new business.”

The Traas family moved from The Netherlands to Ireland in the late 1960s to grow fruit.

The Apple Farm, located between Cahir and Clonmel on the main Limerick-Waterford road, produces from 40 acres of fruit. They employ 15 people and have 60 varieties of apples that are grown on the farm.

The Producers from Tipperary that attended Bloom included The Tipperary Kitchen, The Apple Farm, Lisduff Fine Foods, Cashel Blue Cheese, Crossogue Preserves, The Scullery, O’Donnell’s and the Marshmallow Factory.