Take a look around a picture perfect residence on a riverside setting

Sherry FitzGerald Power & Walsh are delighted to bring Nire Valley Cottage, Ballymacarbry to the market.

This picture perfect residence is situated in a scenic location on the banks of the Nire River. The property is finished to an exceptional standard on one acre approx. with decking to the rear of the property.

Internally, this stunning home is very spacious throughout with well proportioned rooms. The house is beautifully laid out for everyday family living or entertaining on a large scale. The property features oil fired central heating and double glazed windows.

Nire Valley Cottage offers a private setting that is entered via a gated driveway.

For those who love the great outdoors and enjoy walking, the Comeragh, Knockmealdown and Galtee Mountain Ranges are on the doorstep. This Cottage is located less than a mile from Ballymacarbery Village which has the usual amenities one would expect in a village. Nire Valley Cottage is 25 minutes approximately from the Waterford Greenway and is located only 5 minutes from Hanoras Cottage and less than 10 minutes from Glasha Farmhouse. The town of Clonmel is approximately 20 minutes drive from here.

The BER rating is C3.

Viewing is strongly recommended.

Click here for an aerial image of this property.

For further information, contact Sherry FitzGerald Power & Walsh, 6 Market Street, Clonmel, on 052 6170720 or email at info@sherryfitzclonmel.ie PSRA Licence No. 001862