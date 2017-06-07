New dermatology service now available at Clonmel Hospital

A new weekly consultant led dermatology service is now operating at South Tipperary General Hospital.

The dermatology service has been established after a three year break in the service.

Up to three years ago there was a monthly service but now STGH will provide a weekly service.

The service was discontinued due to the retirement three years ago of a consultant in Waterford which was providing the monthly service in Clonmel.The consultant was restored to Waterford in recent months and STGH made a strong case not only for the return of the service to Clonmel but also an enhancement of that service.

“When Waterford filled the post we felt it was an opportunity for STGH to look for the dermatology service to return to Clonmel and we are delighted that not only is the dermatology service up and running again but it is now a weekly service rather than a monthly one” said hospital manager Maria Barry.

The hospital manager said it was important for the hospital that the service was established in Clonmel and said it would save people having to go to Waterford and it will allow people to have treatment in Clonmel and have their cases managed from Clonmel.

“Up to the return of the service to Waterford people from Clonmel had to go to Cork.When it returned to Waterford made a strong case for the return the service to Clonmel and thankfully now it has happened” said the hospital manager.

The South/South West Hospital Group has announced the opening of the weekly consultant delivered clinic in STGH.

This service which will see patients with a wide range of dermatology problems is being delivered by visiting consultant dermatologists Dr.Lyndsey Paul and Dr.Michael O’Connell from University Hospital Waterford.

The three hour clinic will be held every Monday morning at 9am.

Attending the launch were Ger O’ Callaghan,Chief Operating Officer of the SSWHG and Dr.Aami Majeed, clinical director at STGH.