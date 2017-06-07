Tipperary tourism celebrating big jump in visitors to Rock of Cashel

Record numbers visited is OPW heritage sites in 2016 with the Rock of Cashel experiencing a huge increase.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) have announced another very successful year with a total of 6.6 million visitors to OPW managed heritage sites in 2016 up significantly on the record achieved for 2015.

The leading visitor sites continue to do remarkably well with the Rock of Cashel up by 38,081 bringing its numbers to 338,830 visitors in 2016.

Dublin Castle also continued on its upwards trend with 253,786 visitors and Trim Castle welcomed 101,127 visitors in 2016 up 14,155 from 86,972 visitors in 2015.

As expected, with the completion of the new visitor facility in the old Kilmainham Courthouse, Kilmainham Gaol proved to be especially popular with visitor numbers of 390,970, an increase of 64,335 on 2015.