Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, June 8, 2017

Tony Egan

The death has occurred of Tony Egan, ‘Shambani Maria’, Newport, Tipperary. Tony passed away peacefully on June 7th after a short illness borne with characteristic wit and courage. Dearly beloved husband of the late Marie, father of Martin and Avian, grandfather of Ethan and Auden and father-in-law of Pádraig and Alice. Deeply regretted by his dear sisters Josie, Teresa, Mary and Anne, brothers David and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends at home and abroad.

Reposing at his residence, 'Shambani Maria', Newport, on Friday, June 9th, from 5pm with removal at 8pm to Newport Church. Requiem Mass Saturday, June 10th, at 11.30am followed by cremation at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork on Monday, June 12th, at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, to Marymount Cork.

Gordon Capstick

The death has occurred of Gordan Capstick, Ballymoreen, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary. Gordan, deeply regretted by his loving wife Audrey, daughters Victoria and Emma, grandchildren, sister Rita (Crossley), brother-in-law, nephew, niece, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence today, Thursday, 8th June, from 4pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Littleton on Friday morning, 9th June, for Service at 10am. Cremation afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society.

Margaret (Madge) Russell (née Fitzgerald)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Madge) RUSSELL (née Fitzgerald), 34 Elm Wood, Dublin Road, Thurles, Tipperary, formerly Kylemakill, Moyne and Glengoole, on June 7th, 2017, peacefully in the care of Aut Even Hospital Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Conor, deeply regretted by her loving family, son Barry, daughters Kathryn, Ann Marie and Deirdre, daughter-in-law Rose, sons-in-law Philip, Brian and Adam, grandchildren Conor, Niall, Cormac, Seán, Ava and Will, sisters Joan and Marion, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, many friends and nursing colleagues at the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Re

eposing in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Arriving in St. Mary's Church, Moyne on Saturday at 11am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Moyne. House private please

Michael Ryan (Connie)

The death has occurred of Michael Ryan (Connie), Glown, Upperchurch, Tipperary, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles, pre-deceased by his brother John; sadly missed by his brother Con, twin brother Paddy, sisters-in-law Genevieve, Mary Teresa and Mary, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends

Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Friday, June 9th from 5.30 pm with removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by burial in the local cemetery.