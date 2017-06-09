Clonmel Hospice Movement Garden Party

Crucial to the funding of the twenty four-hour, seven day a week home care service provided by the South Tipperary Hospice Movement is the annual summer lunch fundraising event.

The lunch will be held next Wednesday, June 14th in Hotel Minella, Clonmel at 1pm.

“It is the only hospice home care service in Ireland to offer such a service every hour of every day in the year.The service is very much appreciated and valued by all who need it and avail of it”, said Maud Shee, chairperson of the South Tipperary Hospice Support Group.

If anyone would like to attend the lunch on June 14th they can contact Maud Shee on 086-2437857 or Rosie Murphy on 087-6820236.

Tickets cost €50 and, weather permitting, canapés will be served on the lawn at Hotel Minella, with a hot meal to follow, served in the function room.

If you cannot attend on the day but wish to support the cause, Maud Shee and Rosie Murphy can be contacted.

There are a variety of ways that donations can be made to the South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Online donations can be made by following the link from the website www.sthm.org

People are welcome to make bank draft, cheque and cash donations at the South Tipperary Hospice Movement offices at 3 Mandeville House, The Quay, Clonmel during the normal office opening hours, Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm.

Those wishing to make regular donations will be assisted in the setting up of a standing order.

Legacies are an important source of income to the Hospice Movement and by making a will and pledging a legacy to the South Tipp Hospice Movement people can help ensure that the work being carried out to benefit terminally-ill people and their families will continue for generations to come.

Bank lodgements and transfers can also be made at Allied Irish Bank, 65/67 O'Connell Street, Clonmel to the account name South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The IBAN is IE55AIBK 9353 7936 5102 61 and the BIC is AIBKIE2D.