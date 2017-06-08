Clonmel's famous Tom Skinny's pizza now available nationwide

Denis Kiely's Tom Skinny's pizzas are now available in SuperValu nationwide, so people can savour a premium Irish product in the comfort of their own home, thanks to SuperValu's Food Academy.

Along with his business degree, Denis Kiely has over 30 years experience in the food industry. His restaurant in Clonmel, Tom Skinny’s Pizza Parlour, has a reputation for authentic Italian pizzas, which have kept his customers coming back for more since he opened the doors in 1992.

As a family man himself, he realises it can be difficult some times to get all the gang out to a restaurant. This inspired him to help people enjoy his restaurant-quality pizzas at home.

His plan is to employ two people locally at first, with the potential to grow this number to ten employees over time.