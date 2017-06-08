Anger at suspension of Tipperary HSE services while managers increase

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has said that confirmation of the ever expanding number of HSE Managers will lead to significant frustration and anger among parents and service users in County Tipperary.

Deputy McGrath was speaking after the Irish Independent confirmed that there were 1,445 HSE Managers within the system in 2016 - an 8.9% increase from 2015.

“These numbers confirm what many of us have been saying for some time; that the HSE is a bloated bureaucracy that is draining significant levels of resources away from patient services. Surely this money could be better used in offering more attractive employment terms to return those nurses who have been forced to emigrate.

“What is absolutely galling about this news is that it is occurring on the same day as the HSE confirmed to me that in South Tipperary, school-age disability psychology services are currently suspended due to staffing deficits,” the local TD said.

“There must be an immediate moratorium placed on the recruitment of managers within the HSE until a full examination is conducted about how and why so many of them are apparently needed.”