Carrick on Suir School earns its 6th Green Flag award

Carrick-on-Suir's Presentation Primary School has been awarded its 6th Green Flag, which will be raised at the school in September. by An Taisce at an awards ceremony in Kilkenny.

The school's students had achieved the Green Flag for the environment awareness project they completed on the themes of global Citizenship, litter and waste. The flag was presented to the school by An Taisce at an awards ceremony in Hotel Kilkenny on May 24.

The Presentation Primary School was represented by two representatives of the school's Green Flag Student Committee Kate Sinnott and Abbie Earl, who are both in 6th Class; Principal Valerie Slattery and retired principal Sr Veronica Casey, who continues to be involved with the school's Green Flag campaigns.

The Green Flag Commitee's co-ordinator teacher Marie Hickey was unfortunately unable to attend the ceremony due to a school tour.

Ms Slattery said they were delighted to receive this sixth Green Flag, which was reward for the hard work and dedication of the school's Green Flag Committee and Ms Hickey.