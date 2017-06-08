Call to replace unsafe trees cut down in Healy Park

Tipperary Co. Council is looking into planting new trees in Carrick-on-Suir's Sean Healy Park to a number of mature trees along the river bank walk it cut down last month because they posed a health and safety danger to the public.

Carrick-on-Suir Cllr David Dunne (SF) called for replacement trees to be planted along the river bank at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's monthly meeting and received a positive response from District Engineer Willie Corby.

Cllr Dunne told the meeting there was some "giving out" in the town about the cutting of these trees but he welcomed their removal as they were unsafe and they weren't suitable for that area. The trees were windbreaker along the river walk and asked Council management if the could be replaced.

Mr Corby responded that nobody likes cutting trees but these trees in Sean Healy Park were particularly dangerous and had become hollowed out.

"I will certainly look into getting replacement trees and would certainly like to do that," he said.