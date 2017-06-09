Chapel Street upgrade to start soon

Tipperary Co. Council doesn't need to secure planning permission for the €92,000 upgrade of Chapel Street's roadway in Carrick-on-Suir town centre and preparations are underway to start the project.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Engineer Willie Corby told Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's monthly meeting that the Council doesn't have to apply for permission for the project.

He said the Council was in discussions with electricity providers in relation to underground and overground cabling on Chapel Street before the resurfacing works begin.

A requirement to seek Part 8 permission would have delayed the project's commencement for months.

Carrick-on-Suir's councillors had called for the money to be used on other badly needed road projects in the town if the project didn't go ahead as planned this year.

After hearing there were no planning obstacles to the Chapel Street upgrade proceeding Carrick-on-Suir Cllr David Dunne (SF) asked Mr Corby if the Council had met any public resistence to the project?

Mr Corby responded that the Council hadn't begun consultations with local residents but promised to co-operate with residents in relation to any concerns they had.

He pointed out that the Chapel Street project will cause some traffic disruption in the town centre. In view of this and the traffic disruption from the Town Hall renovations on New Street, the Council was planning to improve the traffic flow by altering traffic lights settings.