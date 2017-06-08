Cashel Girls win 'An Corn Genesis' for stage performance

Third and fourth classes in St. John the Baptist Girls’ School were extremely busy since before Christmas preparing for the qualifying round of An Cumann Scoildrámaíochta.

This is an all-Ireland competition which 3rd and 4th take part in every second year. It involves a performance of music, song, drama and dance “as Gaeilge.”

Their theme this year was “Rachaimid ar fud an Domhain”. The show follows the exploits of a group of senior ladies who decide to complete a “Bucket List” by travelling all around the world. Their adventures bring them to the four corners of the globe before finally returning to Cashel where they come to realise “Níl aon tinteán mar do thinteán féin”.

The girls mastered an array of songs “as Gaeilge”, composed dances to accompany these songs and perfected comedy acts. Every girl in 3rd and 4th had a specific part in the show and was given her moment of glory on stage.

On Friday, March 10, a judge visited the school to view the performance and the girls qualified for the Munster final – Féile na Mumhan- in Cork on March 21. There the girls pulled out all the stops and put on a great show which assured them of a place in the all-Ireland - An Féile Náisiúnta.

On Wednesday, May 3, the girls put on an outstanding performance in Mullinagr and won the highly coveted award - An Corn Genesis – for overall excellence in music, dance, song and drama. Congratulations to all the pupils and well done to their teachers, Mrs Andrews, Mrs Cawley, Mrs O'Brien and Mrs Kennedy.