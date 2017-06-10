Bodhrán Club belt it out!

Caption: Bodhrán teacher, Marian Quinn Smullen (right) and deputy prinipal, Mary Ann Fogarty, pupils Cathal O’Donnell, Cathal Ryan, Samantha Buckley, Rachel O’Loughnan, Emma Lyons, Sadhbh Morrissey, Sam Quigley, Aisling Hennessy, Simon Brawders, Michael O’Meara, Michelle Cronin.

On Monday, May 22, Patrician Presentation Secondary School’s Bodhrán Club put on an excellent performance for staff, parents and members of the Board of Management. The initiative was part of the JCSP programme in the school and was organised by Ms Fogarty.

The pupils really enjoyed the classes with local bodhrán teacher, Ms Marian Quinn Smullen, and the school thanks her most sincerely for all her work with the group. Well done to all.