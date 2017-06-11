Tipperary Co-op first in Ireland to complete new programme

Martin Costello, Branch Manager, Tipperary Co-op is presented with his certificate by T.J. Flanagan, ICOS CEO and Martin Keane, ICOS President at the graduation ceremony for co-op staff on the ICOS Skillnet management development programme.

A group of 16 managers from dairy processing co-ops including Aurivo, Arrabawn, Dairygold, Glanbia and Tipperary have become the first in Ireland to successfully complete a sophisticated new Management Development Programme, designed exclusively for the Irish co-operative sector by ICOS Skillnet - the learning and development division of ICOS (Irish Co-operative Organisation Society).

The ICOS Skillnet programme ties in closely with the objectives of Food Wise 2025 – the strategic plan for growth in the agrifood industry and the Report on Future Skills Needs in the Food and Drink Sector.