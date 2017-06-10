Cahir mother and daughter raise €1,000 for MND research

The wife and daughter of a Cahir man who is battling Motor Neurone Disease raised more than €1,000 for the Irish Motor Neurone Association.

Tim Shanahan told The Nationalist about his life-changing diagnosis of MND last month (click here to read his story).

A popular man in Cahir, Tim was general manager for Cahir Development Association for 19 years.

Last weekend Loretta Shanahan and her daughter Nicole took part in the Women’s Mini Marathon in Dublin to raise money for the Irish Motor Neurone Association. They raised more than €1,000. Well done ladies!

Tim is one of approximately 360 people suffering in Ireland from this terminal disease.