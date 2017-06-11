Remembering Dads on Father's Day

Next Sunday, children young and old from across Tipperary will come together as a family to celebrate their dads for Father’s Day.

But for many it is also a day tinged with sadness as we remember our dads who are no longer with us.

And then, for some dads, this day is another tremendously difficult milestone as they live on without their precious son or daughter who has died.

Anam Cara, which runs a support group meeting in Thurles for bereaved parents, is asking us all to remember and celebrate our dads this year through their #Daddyandme campaign.

Anam Cara CEO Sharon Vard said. “I think Father’s day does not get the same attention as Mother’s day as an occasion. Sadly, very often it’s the same for bereaved Dads with people asking them how their wife and children are, not taking into account that they too are devastated after the death of their child.”

Anam Cara are asking people to post pictures with their dads on social media (or if you’re a dad, then pics with your children) and to nominate friends and family to post as well. By texting the word REMEMBER to 50300 as you do so, you can make a €2 donation to Anam Cara.

Ms Vard continued: “Fathers hold a special place in our hearts, and children hold a special place in every Dad’s heart. This Father’s Day is an opportunity for extended family and friends to show they support and remember Dads who have experienced the loss of a precious son or daughter. For the general public #Daddyandme is also a great way to show our dads or our kids that we’re thinking of them.”

Anam Cara is an all-island support organisation set up by bereaved parents to support bereaved parents throughout Ireland. There are currently nine Anam Cara groups which meet regularly across the country. Anam Cara is open to all bereaved parents, regardless of the age a child died or the circumstances of the death.

For Dads, Anam Cara has produced a video with testimonies from bereaved fathers (anamcara.ie/videos), as well as a booklet on A Dad’s Grief which forms part of Anam Cara’s Information Pack for Bereaved Parents. This can be ordered free by calling 085 2888 888 or by emailing info@anamcara.ie.