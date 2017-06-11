Circle of Friends family fun run takes place today

The Circle of Friends annual Family Fun Run & 5K walk takes place on Sunday, June 11.

This is the third year of the family fun event and is the main fundraiser on the Circle of Friends Cancer Support centre calander.

All support is greatly appreciated. Registration is from 10am and the start time is 11am. Leaving from Sean Treacy Park, Station Road, Tipperary town.

Registration fee is €10 per person and children are free.

For more information contact the Circle of Friends on 0873412600.