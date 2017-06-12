Deaths in Tipperary, Monday, June 12, 2017

Roberta Stokes

The death has occurred of Roberta Stokes, Ard na Greine and Cahir, Clonmel, ( late of Pease St. Cahir) died peacefully at Bramleigh Lodge nursing home Cahir. She will be sadly missed by her loving brothers William, John and Pat, sisters Margaret (Peggy) Muriel and Victoria, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home Cahir on this evening (Monday) from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Cahir. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maurice Cunningham

The death has occurred of Maurice Cunningham, Cashel Road, Tipperary Town, June 10th 2017. Maurice, husband of the late Lily. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons Tom and Michael, daughter-in-law Lorna, grandchildren Charlie and Kyle, sister Josephine, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary town.

Mary Bridget (Maureen) McKeogh

The death has occurred of Mary Bridget (Maureen) McKeogh, Ballyea, Ballina, Tipperary, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Alene and Peter Curtin and the staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home Nenagh, in her 99th year, predeceased by her beloved husband Jim and grandson James. Deeply regretted by her loving sons John Joe, Jimmy, Danny and Jerry, daughters-in-law Margaret, Sheila, Annette and Catherine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 4pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to Boher Church, arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am, followed by burial in Templekelly Cemetery, Ballina.