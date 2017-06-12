Man arrested after Cahir Gardai recover €200,000 worth of stolen property 

A man aged in his late 20s was arrested in connection with the discovery of a large quantity of stolen goods worth an estimated €200,000 by gardai in Cahir last Friday.

The stolen property that was recovered includes various industrial generators, gardening equipment and agricultural equipment, which is believed to have been stolen during burglaries in Ireland and the UK.

The property was recovered following a surveillance led operation and ongoing investigations into the theft of property in the Tipperary Garda Division, a Garda Press Office spokesman said.

The man arrested in connection with the discovery of the stolen property was detained at Cahir Grada Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 for questioning.