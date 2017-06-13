Clonmel could have water and road disruption for Irish Water works today

Parts of Clonmel town could experience water supply disruption and traffic delays today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) because of essential works by Irish Water.

Irish Water will be carrying out leak detection works that they say may cause supply disruptions Cashel Road, Gortmaloge, Carrigeen and surrounding areas of Clonmel.

There is also a warning for motorists that localised traffic management systems may be in place on for the duration of the works.

Works are scheduled to be carried out from 10pm tonight (Tuesday, June 13) until 7am tomorrow (14 June).

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: TIP011244.