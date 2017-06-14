Cahir remembers Gráinne at Mayhem for Meningitis cheque presentation

Last week the Mayhem for Meningitis group gathered in Morrissey’s Bar to hand over a cheque to the Meningitis Research Foundation. The night was filled with happiness and pride as we handed over €11,100. We had not set a target but we never dreamed we would reach such a sum.

We decided to participate in Mayhem in memory of beloved friend Gráinne O’Donnell who passed away suddenly in February after contracting meningitis. We felt that the challenging Mayhem course would give us something to focus on whilst also raising vital funds for the Foundation. We laughed the whole way through the Mayhem course even while we went head first into muck and dirty water and feel there was no better way to share the happiness and light that Gráinne brought to each of our lives, all in aid of The Meningitis Research Foundation.

Monika Marchlewicz accepted the cheque for the Meningitis Research Foundation and told of the hard work done by the organisation to combat meningitis and septicaemia in Ireland by focusing the funding into prevention, detection and treatment, raising awareness of the diseases and supporting people who have already been effected. The Foundation is not Government funded and depends on donations and so are extremely grateful for the huge amount raised that will go towards the fight against Meningitis.

We can’t even begin to thank everyone who supported us but can only say how extremely grateful we are for the support we received from the very start!

Firstly we would like to thank The O’Donnell family who played a huge part in everything and made the whole event even more special.

One special thank you we make from the bottom of our hearts is to the Meagher family. We thank them all for their support and we also pay our deepest condolences on their loss of Pat Meagher. Pat was an amazing support to the group from the minute he agreed to our participation in Mayhem and did everything he could to ensure its huge success. He allowed us go as through together as a group and we have the custom t-shirts that we are forever grateful for to remind us always of an amazing day. We will remember Pat for his kind heart, the generosity he showed us and the memories we have from Mayhem because of him.

Our final thank you is to Brian & Mags in Morrissey’s Bar for kindly hosting the presentation and Walsh Printing for the posters. We are extremely proud that as a group and community we came together to raise much needed funds for the Meningitis Research Foundation, in honour of a person who holds a very special place in all of our hearts.