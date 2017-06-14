Carrick-on-Suir cancer support group marks its second birthday

Carrick-on-Suir's Cancer Care & Share Group hosted a night of entertainment in Figgerty's Bar in the town to raise public awareness of the support group and to mark the 2nd anniversary of its establishment by Mary Hickey.

The musical ensemble "Mix'um Gather'um performed at the event and were followed by a disco with DJ Willie Allen at the helm. Hot food and home bakes were served at the social night, which was also a fundraiser for the support group.

The Cancer Care & Share Group thanks all the retailers in Carrick-on-Suri, who supported the social night by donating spot prizes for the raffle and participating in a photo shoot with photographer Patrick Lyons.

Thanks are also due to May Fox and her staff at Figgerty's Bar, the group's committee members who volunteer their time and the kind staff of the Nano Nagle Resource Centre who facilitate the Group's coffee mornings.

The Group also thanks Crehana NS for its great support, regular guest speaker Valerie Murphy of "Valerie’s Breast Care" who advises members on aftercare and clothes fittings and Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club & District for supplying the Group with a phone.

"We look forward to many more events and welcome anyone touched directly or indirectly by cancer to join us," said a Cancer Care & Share Group spokesperson.

