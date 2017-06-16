Historic Edmund Rice building in Carrick on Suir for sale

The Christian Brothers Monastery / House on the Pill Road was the second of the Edmund Rice buildings to be constructed in Ireland.

We understand the main house dates from circa 1805 and the Chapel section was constructed some 50 years later. The entire is a protected structure. It is currently the residence for a number of Brothers who ran Bru na Cruinne, a Mindfulness and Spirituality centre from the building.

The building extends to approx. 4,500 sq ft over two levels and at ground floor briefly comprises 2 reception rooms, a dining room, kitchen with utility room and en suite bedroom together with a chapel / oratory, 8 bedrooms, 1 ensuite and 2 shower rooms at first floor level.

Externally it sits on an extensive and enclosed site of approx. 1 acre part of which is located behind the adjoining CBS school and is an enchanted wooded area with pathway. It is bound by the railway line to the south and the Pill Road to the north. There are mature gardens to the rear and to the front is a tarmacadam area with ample parking.

Given its extensive accommodation and location in Carrick on Suir this property is suitable for either residential or commercial uses, subject to planning permission.

