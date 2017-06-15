Clonmel students raise more than €6,000 for Childline

Above - Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel Transition Year students Katelin McGrath (second from left) and Emer Ryan raised €6,115 for ISPCC Childline from a Midterm Ball that they organised. They are pictured here with school principal Ethel Reynolds and teacher Noel Buckley.

Earlier this year Transition Year students Emer Ryan (17 years) and Katelin McGrath (16) held a Midterm Ball for Transition Year and Fifth year students in aid of ISPCC Childline.

The girls, students in the Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel, organised the ball completely on their own, acting on their own initiative.

Emer and Katelin said "we wanted to do something good for our community. We saw an article last year on how Childline was close to shutting down some of its services, so immediately they were the top contenders for the chosen ball charity.

Being in Transition Year, we had a lot of spare time so it was the best time to organise an event like this".

In order for the event to run smoothly, Emer and Katelin had to take it upon themselves to get in contact with a venue, a DJ, a ticket printing company, ticket sellers and Childline.

The girls also had the job of managing a large sum of money, raising over €8,000 before expenses.

As a result of the event, €6,115 was donated to ISPCC Childline.

In order to make the donation possible, the girls contacted a Childline representative, who organised a day to come to the school and deliver a talk on the work of Childline. Also on this day, a cheque was presented to Elaine Buckley of Childline.

The girls said "It felt amazing, knowing we had made such a difference to such a worthy cause. It was the greatest achievement of both of our lives".

Emer and Katelin also received certificates of excellence from Childline on the night of their Transition Year graduation.