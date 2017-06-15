Buses destroyed in Clonmel fire

Tipperary Fire and Rescue Crews were called to a serious fire in Clonmel this morning (Thursday).

The brave crews were mobilised to a multiple bus fire on the outskirts of Clonmel early today. At least three vehicles were destroyed in the blaze.

The fire was quickly brought under control with the use of CAFS (compressed air foam system) they have reported on their Facebook page (credit to Tipperary Fire and Rescue who took the above photograph).

More information on this story as we get it.

