Have your say on the Cahir Town Centre Plan

Independent County Councillor for the Clonmel Borough District, Martin Lonergan is urging every section of the Cahir Town Community to have their say on the proposed Cahir Town Centre Urban Design Strategy

Cllr. Lonergan said, “Town Centres are going through transformational change and Cahir is at a cross roads. It can either follow the existing trend for rural towns or be brave and take an opportunity to determine its own more viable future.

“Tipperary County Council are seeking submissions from every section of the community in Cahir around how The Square in Cahir can be used to deliver a new future for the town and how traffic could be better managed/accommodated in this context.

“The Cahir Local Area Plan 2011 seeks to redevelop the Square as a landscaped, civic plaza in a manner that enhances the Town Centres and improves the vitality and vibrancy of the area – your views and ideas as to how this could be achieved would be valued.

“Following these submissions, workshops will be held around options which will inform the design brief and further public consultations and a design team will be appointed following the above processes to produce a detailed public realm proposal for The Square, including an assessment of traffic management and car parking.”

Anyone interested in submitting views and ideas towards the project is invited to do so via email to clonmelbd@tipperarycoco.ie or by post in an envelope clearly marked ‘Public Submission for Cahir Town Centre Redevelopment’ and sent to Clonmel Borough District Engineer, Tipperary County Council, Emmet Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

According to Cllr Lonergan, the closing date for receipt of submissions is July 31.