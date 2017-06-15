This weekend is going to be a scorcher in Tipperary!

Here comes the sun!

Temperatures are forecast to hit 24 degrees this weekend in Tipperary!

According to Met Eireann temperatures will start to rise today (Thursday) with a top temperature of 19 degrees predicted.

But it gets better!

On Friday we could have temperatures as high as 24 degrees across the county and 25 on Saturday!

For hayfever sufferers the grass pollen count is expected to be moderate.

So stock up on sun block and look forward to a nice icecream this weekend!

