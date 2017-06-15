BREAKING: Serious assault in Clonmel - Gardaí appeal for witnesses

Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault that put one man in hospital this morning (Thursday).

A man in his early 20s was rushed to hospital at about 7am following the serious assault at a house in Boherduff Heights, Clonmel. He is believed to have suffered head injuries.

Gardaí in Clonmel have one man in custody as they investigate this incident.

A spokesperson for the Gardaí said that the help of the public would be much appreciated. Anyone with information, who may have seen or heard anything, is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 617 7640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

