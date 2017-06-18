Above: At the launch of the Aherlow House Hotel & Lodges Moonlight Walk: Katrina Watkins Aherlow House Hotel) Carmel Donovan Aherlow Moonlight Walk Committee, Alison McCarthy Fogarty Irish Kidney Association (IKA), Breda Ryan (Board of Directors & Steering Committee South Tipperary Hospice), Joan Gavin (Board of Directors IKA), Breda Leahy (IKA), Helen Morrissey (Aherlow Moonlight Walk Committee) and Eve Quigley (Aherlow House Weddings & Event Manager)



The popular fundraiser, the Aherlow House Hotel & Lodges Moonlight Walk, will take place on Friday, July 7th.

This very ambient and poignant moonlight walk attracts participants from all walks of life who turn out to support this most enjoyable targeted, charity event. To date, the Moonlight Walk has raised over €100,000 for charities that included - The Marie Keating Foundation, the Jack & Jill Foundation, Scoil Aonghusa, Circle of Friends; Cystic Fibrosis TLC4U.

This year the beneficiaries are South Tipperary Hospice and the Irish Kidney Association Tipperary Branch and representatives of both charities came to the pre-press photo call.

Joan Gavin from Sologhead is on the Board of Directors at the Irish Kidney Association. Joan spoke about her husband Willie who had a successful kidney transplant in 1982 that lasted 30 years. He is now back on dialysis awaiting a new transplant. “The prime role of the Irish Kidney Association (IKA) is to support patients and their families affected by end stage kidney disease and are either been treated by dialysis or have a working kidney transplant. By providing information on the kidney diseases, associated medical scenarios and social benefits and entitlements, the Irish kidney Association helps patients and families live as normal a life as possible, given the presence of the kidney related illness,” explained Joan.

“We provide patient support, counseling, patient holidays and we have the renal support Centre in Beaumont Hospital. As the only organisation representing the views of Irish kidney patients, the IKA continually lobbies on their behalf. This ongoing activity covers a wide variety of areas, including government departments, the HSE, hospitals, renal units and many other agencies. By joining with other organisations The IKJ helps in furthering the aims of all patients with chronic honest improving the quality of life.”

Alison McCarthy Fogarty from Tipperary Town was also at the Moonlight Walk launch representing the Irish Kidney Association. Alison had her first kidney transplant in 2015 but unfortunately she lost it a week later. She has been on dialysis, 8 hours a night for two years and is awaiting a new transplant.

Breda Leahy from Tipperary Town is a member of the Irish Kidney Association. Breda was on three types of dialysis until her transplant in October 2009.

“The transplant completely changed my life and enabled me to return to playing tennis, walking, very active and working full time. I’ve never felt better and would urge people to register for the Moonlight Walk and help raise funds for the Irish Kidney Association and the South Tipperary Hospice.”

Breda Ryan is on the Board and the Steering Committee of South Tipperary Hospice and was delighted that it is a recipient of this year’s Moonlight Walk.. “The South Tipperary Hospice has been in operation for the past 27 years. It delivers a 24-hour service 365 days of the year that an incredible achievement when you consider it almost entirely funded by the public.

The STH team is made up of specialist nurses, office staff, a steering committee of volunteers and support groups who organise fund raising events to ensure its survival. The charity operates from a Clonmel office and reaches out to the entire South Tipperary and West Waterford, which has a population of almost 95,000.

Without the support of the public, there would be no hospice movement and since the recent controversies surrounding national charity groups we have noticed a drop in donations. STH currently have seven nurse specialists; two are full time.

Last year our Homecare team made 4,636 home visits so you can see why the hospice needs your help and support more than ever,” said Breda.

On the evening of July 7, participants will be welcomed by a performance by the CJ Kickham Band on the balcony Aherlow House where registration/return of sponsorship cards take place from 7.30pm. The Moonlight Walk commences at 9pm after a poignant ‘balloon wish’ release to remember family members associated with cancer and kidney disease. Refreshments will be served on return followed by dancing to DJ Don Andrews.

To take part please collect your sponsor card now available from

Aherlow House Hotel Tel: 062 56153 /Aherlow Tourist office: 062 56133 /086 8314443 and Carmel Donovan: 062 51493