Diverse cultures that shape Tipperary town celebrated

Above: Enjoying the Knockanrawley cultural festival in Tipperary town - Garda Laura Coffey, PJ Ryan, Janie Hogan, Libuse Horankova, Sangeeta Molloy, Osas Iyamu Usideme (Clonmel Resource Centre), Ken Usideme, Kennedy Usideme, Kelly Usideme, Betty Perry, Angelo Perry, Ruth Smith (KRC), Eva Leahy, Petros Mallios (Tipperary Youthwork Ireland)

The Knockanrawley Resource Centre (KRC) recently held a three-day festival to celebrate the different cultures in Tipperary Town.

“The festival aim was to create an environment where all members of our community could come together and enjoy music, food, art and discussion, reflecting all the vibrant cultural influences that now shape our town,” explained Ruth Smith from Knockanrawley.

County Cathaoirleach Siobhan Ambrose launched the festival welcoming everyone to Knockanrawley. The events included a Family Fun afternoon on Friday where over sixty children of all ages attended the fun and frolics, a pop up cafe on the Main Street and a party in the Organic Garden of KRC. “The events allowed new conversations and new connections between all members of the local community and life stories were told by those now settling in Ireland of what helped them and what could have helped,” added Ruth.

Emer Leahy, KRC Manager, was very encouraged by the response to the festival that was framed around the UN World Day of Cultural Diversity and Dialogue. “Funding makes projects like this possible to reach into the local community and connect with the new communities. We have to thank the Tony Ryan Fund and the Community Foundation of Ireland for this opportunity. With the response we had, I hope it’s the first of many festivals and that Tipperary Town continues to embrace all our cultures respectfully.”

Knockanrawley wish to thank KRC’s partners, staff members, volunteers and friends of the Centre, the County Councilors who attended and to the members of the new communities who joined KRC in celebrating diversity.