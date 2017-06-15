Solstice Walk

Mental Health Ireland Solstice Wellbeing day is on Wednesday June 21st.

On this day the West Tipperary Mental Health Association is inviting members of the public to join them on a Solstice Wellbeing Walk in Tipperary Town.

Enjoy the flora and fauna of the area with walk leader, Tim Whyte.Walk commences on Wednesday June 21st at 7pm at the Knockanrawley Resource Centre Organic Garden and concludes with tea afterwards in the Knockanrawley Resource Centre. All are welcome.

Enquiries to Margaret at 087-9042618.