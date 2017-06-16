Clonmel Centre transformed into a corner of Africa

Traditional costumes, dancing, storytelling and a drumming display were among the highlights of Afirca Day, which was held at the Clonmel Community Resource Centre in Kickham Street.

The centre team dressed in traditional costume but needless to say they were outshone by the approximately 40% of the people who attended from new communities.

On what was appropriately the hottest day of the year so far, the event started at 10am with a warm welcome from the centre manager Naomi Burke.

This was followed by a traditional African story, 'The Tortoise', from Osas Usideme. All the children from Tots2Teens came to listen and afterwards they had a celebratory dance.

Neil from Drum Nature performed a drumming display and he followed up with a drumming workshop for the adults and children.

A taste of Africa for lunch was prepared by the ladies from Carrick-on-Suir and the Community Gardaí joined the lunch, and agreed to return to talk to the children over the summer about Road Safety.

People from the HSE, South Tipperary Action Network (STAN) and LIT popped into the centre for a chat, some food and sunshine during their lunchtime break.

A very upbeat fitness dance class by Ewelina was held during the lunchtime period.

More visitors from RehabCare, Damien House, those attending courses in the centre and staff from the offices upstairs arrived in the afternoon.

The storytelling and drumming display was repeated for the older children who attend the afterschool groups, and as they didn't have any homework they were all able to enjoy the afternoon.

Many thanks are extended to all who came to celebrate and those who helped on the day.

Africa Day was the first of a series of events with the theme Sense of Belonging that are being held at the Community Resource Centre.

International Day of Peace will be held on Thursday September 21st, followed by International Day for the Eradication of Poverty on Tuesday October 17th and International Tolerance Day on Thursday November 16th.

These events are enabled by the sponsorship that the centre has received from the Tony Ryan Fund through the Community Foundation for Ireland.

For further information contact Catherine Hanley at the Community Resource Centre.

For further information contact Catherine Hanley at the Community Resource Centre.