Maureen and Dolores kept the arts alive in Tipperary during difficult days

Above: Mary B. Mackey, Billy Doyle, Dolores Fennessy, Cllr. John Fahey (chairman of the South Tipperary Arts Centre), Cllr. Siobhán Ambrose (County Council Cathaoirleach), Cllr. Michael Murphy, Maureen Purcell, Cliona Maher (manager of the South Tipperary Arts Centre) and Noreen Conway at the presentations made at the Arts Centre to Maureen Purcell and Dolores Fennessy.

The work, time and energy that Maureen Purcell and Dolores Fennessy had invested to keep the South Tipperary Arts Centre open in difficult times has been recognised.

Last week presentations were made to both ladies at the Arts Centre in Nelson Street, Clonmel.

Those presentations were made by the Cathaoirleach of the County Council, Siobhán Ambrose, with the chairperson of the centre's Board, Cllr. John Fahey and fellow board members Cllr. Michael Murphy, Mary B. Mackey, Noreen Conway and Billy Doyle.

Cllr. Siobhán Ambrose congratulated Maureen Purcell on her outstanding voluntary work in managing the Arts Centre over the last few years, when she was ably supported by Dolores Fennessy.

“I have no doubt that without their unfailing loyalty and support we could not have kept the doors of South Tipperary Arts Centre open” said Cllr. Ambrose, adding that she had no doubt that both ladies were looking forward to having more time to concentrate on their own artwork.

Chairperson of the board for the Arts Centre, Cllr. John Fahey, and Cllr. Michael Murphy joined in the tributes.

The new Manager of the Arts Centre, Cliona Maher, thanked Maureen and Dolores for the wonderful welcome and assistance they had given her since she started in her new role.

The festivities continued downstairs in the gallery space where Aisling Kilroy of the Narrow Space Gallery and chairperson of Clonmel Junction Festival opened an exhibition of sculpture, ‘Sticks and Stones – an exploration of 3D artwork’ by artists James Horan and Denis Lynch.

She encouraged people to look at the interviews with both artists speaking about their work on South Tipperary Arts Centre’s YouTube channel, ably produced by former TippFM arts programme host Eimear King.

“James and Denis speak very eloquently about their work and it’s very interesting to get their perspective on the pieces”, she said.

The reaction of those attending the opening was extremely positive, people commenting that the work was "excellent", "thought-provoking" and "very relevant to these times".

Local artist Sheenagh Geoghegan added that she was “delighted to see this brilliant work in Clonmel”.

The exhibition will be open to the public throughout June and will finish on July 8th.

South Tipperary Arts Centre is open from 10am to 5pm, Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 – 2pm on Saturdays.

Call 052- 6127877 or e-mail info@southtippartscentre.ie for more details.