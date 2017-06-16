Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, June 16, 2017

The late Maurice Grffin

The death has occurred of Maurice Griffin late of San Paulo, Brazil and formerly of Tipperary Town. Loving husband of Marie Lucia and cherished father of Mary Ellen and Michele. Predeceased by his brothers Jimmy, Michael and Paudie; deeply regretted by his brothers Brendan and Fr. Gerard, sisters Mary and Bernie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

The late Patrick Christopher Kennedy

The death has occurred of Patrick Christopher Kennedy late of Roardstown, Drom, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of James and Brian and two sons who died in infancy, father in law of Marie and grandfather of Emma and Luke. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Margaret and Geraldine, brother J.J. sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunts, aunts-in-law, uncle-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence this Saturday from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Drom, on Sunday at 10am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Frank O'Duffy

The death has occurred of Frank O'Duffy late of Gortlandroe, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Dublin and Waterford. Beloved husband of Catherine (née O’Gorman) and loving father of Simon, Mark and John; daughter-in-law Jacinta and sister Rose. Sadly missed by his family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home at Gortlandroe, Nenagh, on Saturday, June 17, from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass at the Church of St Mary of the Rosary, Nenagh, on Sunday at 3pm followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

The late Maura Ryan

The death has occurred of Maura (Nessa) Ryan late of Old Castle, Cappawhite, Tipperary / Dewsberry, UK and Glenview Drive, Shelbourne Road, Limerick. Sister of the recently deceased Ronnie and of the late Sr. Lola, Sr. Helen and Donal; deeply regretted by her cousins, relatives, friends and residents of Millbrae Lodge.

Arriving in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite Saturday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Toem Cemetery.