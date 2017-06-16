Musicians fly Tipperary flag in Croatia

Fifty members of the County Tipperary Ryan Youth Orchestra (CTRYO) travelled to Croatia and were honoured to represent Ireland performing in a concert tour at the seventh ‘Istra International Music Festival of Choirs and Orchestras’ in the charming city of Poreč.

The C.T.R.Y.O attended this prestigious International Festival from the 19th to the 23rd April 2017 and they opened the festival concert to a packed venue in the Hotel Pical, Konferencijska Dvorana, Poreč. There was a moment of silence after the CTRYO played the last note of their opening repertoire and then the audience exploded with rapturous applause and a standing ovation.

“It’s always such a proud moment to receive such a reaction to our orchestra,” said Conductor/Director Michael John Ryan. “It’s such a reward for the members who have put in hours of rehearsal time and practice leading up to this moment.”

The CTRYO also had the honour of being the first to perform in the second concert that was an open-air joint concert at Trg Slobode in Porec in front of the Church Gospa od Andela. Again the orchestra received great applause from their performances that were attended by dignitaries from nine Countries and the Mayor Mr. Edi Štifanić of the City of Proeč.

CTRYO Director Michael John Ryan received a Diploma award for Orchestral Arts from the festival Director Mr. Peter Laskowski.

Cill Aodáin Choral Society from Mayo represented Ireland in the Choir section and fourteen Orchestras and Choirs attended from Canada, Lithuania, Spain, United Kingdom, Romania, Turkey, Portugal and the Czech Republic.

While touring Croatia all CTRYO members had the pleasure of staying in a 4-Star Luxury hotel set in this historic and picturesque Old Byzantine coastal town on the Istrian Peninsula in western Croatia. The members had leisure time in-between performances and took in a stunning sightseeing cruise of the beautiful Adriatic coastline.

Opportunity beckons keen young musicians in the region to apply for CTRYO membership. New members are always very welcome and the orchestra caters for players aged 10 to 20 years and upwards and for woodwind, strings, percussion and brass. There are also opportunities for other instrumentalists with some piano students taking up the Cello or some percussion instruments to further their musical abilities.

“Members of the orchestra come from Schools, Colleges and from private teachers all over County Tipperary and the neighboring counties of Cork and Limerick to gain experience in orchestral playing and performance,” explained Director Michael John Ryan.

The CTRYO is a member of the Irish Association of Youth Orchestras and rehearses every Friday evening at 7.30pm from September to May in St. Ailbe’s Secondary School, Tipperary Town. It has an extensive repertoire of current popular music including: light classical, Neapolitan, Strauss Waltzes, Brahms Hungarian Dances and well-known music of the great composers as well as a Traditional Irish Selection. The orchestra is conducted by Violinist Michael John Ryan, M.A., Dip.C.S.M., Dip.F.A.

Further information and application forms are available from CTRYO, 20 Bank Place, Tipperary Town. Telephone: 062-51128 or 087 7612533.