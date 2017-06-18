Weed problem back on Carrick on Suir's on Old Bridge

Weeds are sprouting once again on the stonework of Carrick-on-Suir's Old Bridge less than a year after the completion of the first phase of a renovation project on the national monument, the latest meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District heard.

Carrick-on-Suir Cllr David Dunne told Council management that a lot of people in the town have raised the re-appearance of the weeds with him.

District Engineer Willie Corby promised to investigate the problem.

The second phase of the rehabilitation works on the Old Bridge will take place this summer.