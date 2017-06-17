"Song for Carrick" contest winner inspired by town's historic lanes

The winner of the inaugural "A Song for Carrick" songwriting contest at the Clancy Brothers Music & Art Festival has spoken of how his song was inspired by Carrick-on-Suir's historic network of lanes.

"Alleys Run Down To The Quay" was written and composed by Frank Callery from Tullahought in Carrick’s Co. Kilkenny hinterland.

"The song came out of a walk down the Carrick Lanes one evening when I heard the laughter of young people ringing out past the doorways and the ancient masonry. I have tried to convey this and other images in the song," said Frank.

"The lanes can be silent and ghostly at night and to emerge from one of them on to the Main Street and see the Clock Tower glowing in the moonlight while the town is sleeping wrapped in the river’s dreams gives a unique atmosphere,” he added.

Frank sang his winning song, accompanied by John Bermingham on guitar, at the Clancy Brothers Songwriting Contest Final concert in the Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre on Sunday, June 4.

Winners of the Clancy Brothers Songwriting Competition, Katie Carpenter and Gary Burke, who perform as the duo Jezzebelle, said their winning song "Like Home" was written for Gary's sister and her husband, who were married last November.

"The lyrics are full of images of their planned ceremony and lives leading up to that point," said Gary.