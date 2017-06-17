Mobile library for Carrick on Suir

A temporary mobile library service is available at New Street Car Park in Carrick-on-Suir on Mondays and Tuesdays while the town's Sean Healy Public Library is closed for roof renovations this summer.

The mobile library is open on these two days from 10am to 4pm including through lunchtimes.

Library users can borrow books and request items from other libraries as usual. They can also borrow or renew their books at Clonmel library. Tel: (052) 6124545 or by going online at www.tipperarylibraries.ie.

A Children’s Summer Book Bus service will be also available at 27 Comeragh View, Ballylynch, Carrick-on-Suir every Monday in July from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

For further information on these mobile library services contact Tipperary County Library at Tel: 076-1066100 or email: libraries@tipperarycoco.ie.