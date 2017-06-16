Cashel girls launch book of poetry

Above: Back - Martin Quirke, Chairperson of St John the Baptist GPS Board of Management, Maria Nemeth, Catherine McGuire (Editor), Jewel Bongcaras, Mary Andrews , Principal, Cailey Peters, Seamus J. King. Front - Amy Keane, Grace Doyle, Cliodhna O'Sullivan, Isabelle Fitzgerald, Sarah O'Dwyer, Sophie Rea.

A children’s collection of poems, verses and rhymes was launched at an enthusiastic gathering in St. John the Baptist Girls’ School.

The launch was attended by pupils, staff, invited guests, Chairperson of Board of Management and guest speaker, Seamus King.

Principal, Mrs. Andrews opened the launch by welcoming everyone and a selection of poems from the book were read by children from each class level.

Catherine McGuire thanked the children for the work they put into their writing and illustrations. The illustrations on the front cover, and the miniatures on the back cover convey the wisdom and beauty which each of the children brought to this publication.

This poetry book project began with book week in March during which children read poetry, shared their favourite poems and rhymes and in creative writing classes wrote some poetry, verse or rhyme.

This collection contains a contribution from every child from 1st to 6th class, reflecting the inclusive ethos of the school. The writings are filled with fun, fantasy and give a rare insight into the feelings and spirit of the children.

Seamus King spoke about poetry and the value of poetry and the differences between poetry and rhyme. He complimented the children on the quality of their writing and congratulated them on getting their first poem published at such a young age. Mr. King read a poem by Shel Silverstein entitled, ‘Sick’ to rapt attention of all present throughout. Mr. King then declared the book launched.

Copies of the book are available at the school office for €5 each.